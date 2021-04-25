DOTr reports 641 active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel; COVID-19 mass testing still ongoing

(Eagle News) — There are over 600 active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel so far.

The 641 active cases were based on recent data released by the Department of Transportation, which had ordered the COVID-19 mass testing of all rail line personnel in a bid to ensure the safety of all commuters.

The mass testing is still ongoing.

The 641 active cases are broken down as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 24 active cases

LRT-2: 206 active cases

Metro Rail Transit-3: 193 active cases

Philippine National Railways: 218 active cases

So far, 5896 rail line personnel have been tested.

There are 8277 rail line personnel across rail lines overall.

According to DOTr data, 435 COVID-19 recoveries have so far been reported.

The DOTr had said only those who tested negative for the virus are allowed to report to work.