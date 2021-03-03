DOTr, PPA to public: Beware of individuals soliciting funds, favors supposedly in behalf of PPA officials

(Eagle News) — Authorities have warned the public against individuals soliciting funds or favors supposedly in behalf of Philippine Port Authority officials.

A joint statement from the Department of Transportation and the PPA said that the PPA has not authorized anyone nor any company to do the same.

“These solicitations are fraudulent, unauthorized, illegal, and prohibited. The DOTr and PPA condemn these activities in no uncertain terms, and categorically deny any involvement or participation in said schemes,” the statement said.

It said any person or company caught using the identity or name of the PPA or any of its officials “shall be dealt with accordingly to the full extent of the law.”

It urged the public to report the solicitations directly to the office of the PPA general manager through the hotlines (02) 85274844 or (02) 85274856 or via email to [email protected]

“Let us all unite against individuals /groups engaged in illegal activities and who tarnish and destroy the good name and reputation of our government agencies and officials/ personnel for their personal gain,” the statement said.