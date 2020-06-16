DOTr: Participating vehicles in Free Ride Service for Health Workers program to continue to receive fuel subsidy until June 30

(Eagle News)-Participating vehicles in the Free Ride Service for Health Workers Program will continue to receive fuel subsidy until June 30.

The Department of Transportation said Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., which had partnered with agency to assist with the transportation needs of medical frontliners during the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis, has given the assurance, with President Rodrigo Duterte extending the general community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila.

The DOTr said Phoenix Petroluem Philippines Inc. assured it would provide 30 liters of fuel a day to 60 private bus companies participating in program, or a total daily allocation of 1,800 liters or an additional 27,000 liters.

“This fuel subsidy will enable us to help with the transportation needs of our health workers, especially now that the National Capital Region and its neighboring regions are under GCQ,” Transportation Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon Jr. said, as he thanked the fuel company.

The DOTr Free Ride for Health Workers Program breached the 1-million total ridership mark nationwide on May 30.

Aside from Pheonix Petroleum Philippines Inc., oil companies Petron Corporation, CleanFuel, Seaoil Philippines and Total Philippines have partnered with the DOTr for the program in the Greater Manila Area.

As of June 14, the total ridership of the program was recorded at 1,138,299, with 321,756 ridership in NCR-Greater Manila Area and 816,543 from the regions.