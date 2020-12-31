DOTr: Over 1 million health workers benefited from gov’t’s free rides so far

(Eagle News) — Over one million health workers have benefited from the Department of Transportation’s free rides for health workers.

The DOTr said of the 1,985,381 who took advantage of the program, 551,601 were from the National Capital Region-Greater Manila area, while 1,433,780 came from other regions.

The free rides are also available in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, CAR and CARAGA.

On December 29, the DOTr said 84 vehicles were deployed under the program.

Health workers may know the actual locations of the vehicle units and the 20 routes in Greater Manila via the official website and the mobile app Sakay.ph.

The program was also made possible thanks to the Office of the President, Office of the Solicitor General, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT).