DOTr orders immediate enforcement of “no vaccination, no ride/no entry” in public transportation in NCR

(Eagle News) – The Department of Transportation ordered the immediate enforcement of the “no vaccination, no ride/no entry” policy in all public transportation and related facilities in Metro Manila.

Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade said this was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated in view of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Tugade’s order was issued on January 11, 2022, a day after President Duterte’s Talk To The People on Monday night, January 10.

Tugade said the enforcement of the “no vaccination, no ride” policy will be in effect while a COVID-19 Alert Level 3 level or higher remains hoisted in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said the department order “takes effect immediately after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation, and the submission of a copy with the Office of the National Administrative Register, U.P. Law Center.”

“All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of DOTr are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation shall allow access or issue tickets only to ‘fully vaccinated persons’ as evidenced by a physical or digital copies of an LGU (local government unit)-issued vaccine card, or any IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force)-prescribed document, with a valid government issued ID with picture and address,” the DOTr department order read.

The DOTr said a “person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second dose in a 2-dose vaccination series, such as with the Pfizer or Moderna brand of vaccines, or two (2) weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.”

-Exemptions listed-

However, there are exemptions to this policy. These are the following:

• Persons with medical conditions that prevent their full COVID-19 vaccination as shown by a duly-signed medical certificate with the name and contact details of their doctor.

• Persons who will buy essential goods and services, such as but not limited to food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, work, and medical and dental necessities, as shown by a duly issued barangay health pass or other proof to justify travel.

The DOTr said “violations of the policy are considered violations of applicable general safety and health provisions under any concession or service agreements, authority or permits to operate of public transportation, and other similar instrument.”

