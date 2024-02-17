DOTr, Meralco ink agreement to power Metro Manila Subway

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation and Meralco have inked an agreement that would allow the latter to construct facilities and power the country’s first-ever underground subway.

Under the Switching Station Agreement with Deeds of Usufruct, the DOTr would provide Meralco with a Switching Station Area spanning 1743 square meters for the interconnection of the Metro Manila Subway to the energy provider’s distribution network.

Meralco will then finance, install construct, control, operate and maintain the required facilities in the switching station.

“I would like to thank Meralco for your support as this agreement will help (bring) the Metro Manila Subway a step closer to reality,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

The 33.1-kilometer Metro Manila Subway is expected to connect 17 stations across the National Capital Region.

Once completed, it will reduce travel time from Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to just 35 minutes from one hour and ten minutes.

The project will be implemented in two phases.

The initial phase will cover the central zone in the North Capital Region between Valenzuela and Parañaque.

Meanwhile the second phase will cover the north and south zones.

Tunnel construction for the project began in January 2023.