DOTr: LRT East Extension to start partial operations this year

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit East Extension will start partial operations this year.

The Department of Transportation said partial operations are slated a day after its inauguration, on April 26.

The DOTr said the project, composed of two new stations, will aid commuters traveling from Recto, Manila to Masinag, Antipolo and back.

Travel time will be reduced from three hours to only 40 minutes, the department said.

The DOTr said once fully operational, the LRT-2 East Extension can also accommodate an additional 80,000 passengers daily, boosting the LRT-2’s current daily ridership to 240,000 passengers.

“This is only one part of our commitment to provide better services to the riding public with or without the pandemic,” the DOTr added.

The LRT East Extension project is part of the government’s Build, Build, Build program.