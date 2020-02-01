DOTr gives assurance measures remain in place amid novel coronavirus threat

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation remains on heightened alert amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has reactivated its communicable disease preparedness procedures on all CAAP-operated airports.

The Manila International Airport Authority, on the other hand, is “in full coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine in support of their safety protocols,” the DOTr said.

Prior to the confirmation of the country’s first 2019-nCoV case, the DOTr said all air service operations between Wuhan and any point in the Philippines were suspended as directed by the Civil Aeronautics Board.

In the maritime sector, the Philippine Ports Authority has commanded all PPA-ports to coordinate with quarantine office and implement strict passenger screening at arrival areas, while the Philippine Coast Guard advised all medical units in its Coast Guard Districts to be on high alert, the DOTr said.

In the road sector, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, on the other hand, has issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-005 mandating all public utility vehicle drivers and conductors to properly wear face masks at all times while on duty.

The DOTr said the railways sector has also been given directives to all the frontline station and security personnel of railway lines to wear appropriate face masks and ensure that hand sanitizers and soaps are available for use in restrooms and other areas inside stations.

“In matters of health, anticipation is a valued trait that helps in prevention and mitigation of outbreaks and epidemic” the agency said, reiterating that these measures were put in place even before 2019-nCov “became a full-blown medical threat when the 1st case in country was confirmed.”

“We wish to assure everyone that all the necessary public safety measures and protocols will be strictly enforced, whatever it takes,” the agency said.