DOTr: Fuel subsidy for buses transporting medical workers to hospitals extended until May 31

(Eagle News) –The fuel subsidy for buses transporting medical workers to hospitals has been extended to May 31.
In a statement, the Department of Transportation said gas company CleanFuel made this decision following the announcement Metro Manila and other “high risk” areas would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31.
The oil fuel subsidy assistance provided by the company was supposed to end on Friday, May 15, when the implementation of the ECQ was initially scheduled to be lifted.
According to the DOTr, 810 liters of fuel will continue to be provided daily for 16 bus units.
Since its launch on March 18, the DOTr said its Free Ride Service for Health Workers program reached a total ridership of 750,866 nationwide as of May 12.
Of this number, 153,846 are from the National Capital Region, while 597,020 are from other regions outside of Metro Manila, the DOTr said.