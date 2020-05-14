DOTr: Fuel subsidy for buses transporting medical workers to hospitals extended until May 31

(Eagle News) –The fuel subsidy for buses transporting medical workers to hospitals has been extended to May 31.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said gas company CleanFuel made this decision following the announcement Metro Manila and other “high risk” areas would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31.

The oil fuel subsidy assistance provided by the company was supposed to end on Friday, May 15, when the implementation of the ECQ was initially scheduled to be lifted.