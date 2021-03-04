DOTr eyeing April 27 as start of operations of LRT-2 East Extension

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2 East Extension is expected to start operations this April.

The Department of Transportation said the specific target date is April 27.

The two new stations – the Marikina Station (in front of the Sta. Lucia mall and Robinsons) and the Antipolo Station (in front of SM Masinag) –, however, will have a soft opening on April 26, the DOTr said.

With the two new stations, travel time from Recto in Manila to Masinag in Antipolo is expected to be just around 40 minutes.

So far, the DOTr said Package 1 of the project, which involves the construction of the eastbound and westbound viaducts, has been finished.

Package 2, which involves the design and construction of stations, is substantially complete, while work is ongoing for Package 3, which covers the project’s electro-mechanical system, rails, power supply, telecommunications, and signaling system.

“Ongoing po ngayon ‘yan at pina-fast track na po natin ‘yung trabaho natin diyan para matupad po natin ‘yung target na April 26 inauguration,” Light Rail Transit Authority Spokesperson Hernando Cabrera said.

Once completed, the LRT-2 East Extension can accommodate an additional 80,000 passengers daily, and will boost the entire rail line’s current daily ridership to 240,000 passengers.