DOTr, DOST ink agreement for development of automated fare collection system

(Eagle News)–The Departments of Transportation, and Science and Technology have signed an agreement for the development of an automated fare collection system that will benefit mass transport systems.

According to the DOTr, the agreement signed by DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. seeks to establish a laboratory testing facility in Bicutan, and “govern the roles and responsibilities of the parties regarding the Certification and Validation testing of Fare Media and Transit Readers for the (AFCS).”

“The DOTr-DOST partnership, which will be shown through this MOA, is a pure showcase of meaningful collaboration and improving and advancing the welfare of all stakeholders for the AFCS in the country,” Bautista said.

Under the memorandum, both the DOTr and the DOST shall establish state-of-the-art testing equipment and the validation facility through the Electronics Product Development Center managed by the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute.

The DOTr said the EPDC is the country’s first dedicated government electronics development and one-stop shop facility that can provide design, prototyping and testing services for the electronics industry.

According to the DOTr, it is also looking at the Automated Guideway Transit developed by the DOST in connecting the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bautista said the mass transport option will benefit passengers transferring across the four NAIA terminals.