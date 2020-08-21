DOTr denies proposing construction of toll road on Edsa

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has denied it was proposing the establishment of a toll road along Edsa.

The agency issued the statement, following a media report quoting Transportation Road Sector Consultant Assistant Secretary Bert Suansing as saying the government was planning to implement a toll fee system along the major thoroughfare.

In a statement on Friday, Aug. 21, the DOTr said the toll road along Edsa was an “idea” or “concept” suggested by “various stakeholders” to mitigate traffic along the major thoroughfare, but that this has “not been formally discussed yet by the present DOTr administration.”

Suansing said in the statement that the suggestion was initially raised more than a decade ago, during the time of former Metropolitan Manila Development Chair Benjamin Abalos.

“The DOTr welcomes suggestions that will improve mobility and order of public transportation. However, a suggestion does not translate automatically into a proposal nor a project for implementation. Like any project, it has to go through the proper process. We hope that this settles the matter,” the DOTr said.