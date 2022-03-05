DOTr: Construction of North Ave. Common Station structure in QC to be completed by end of March

(Eagle News) — Construction of the North Avenue Common Station structure in Quezon City is slated to be completed by end of March this year, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

Tugade made the statement during his site inspection of the Common Station on Thursday, March 3.

According to the DOTr, to date, the Station Building of Area A is now connected to Area B or the Atrium, which is now 100% complete.

The 13,700 square meter concourse area will interconnect four major railway lines: LRT-1, MRT-3, MRT-7, and soon, the Metro Manila Subway Project.

Initially targeted to start operations by July 2022, Tugade ordered the start of operations of the common station at an earlier date, “without sacrificing quality of work and reasonability of cost”.

Once operational, the Common Station can accommodate almost 500,000 passengers daily, the DOTr said.