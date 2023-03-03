DOTr chief Bautista to LTFRB: Relax requirements for PUV modernization program

(Eagle News) — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to relax the requirements for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The order was announced days after several transport groups announced a weeklong strike over the formation of cooperatives under the PUVMP.

Manibela and the United Transport Federation jeepney organizations had said their strike would start on March 6.

Reports estimated the number of commuters to be affected at 300,000, should it push through.

“We are willing to bend backwards, suggesting to the board of LTFRB to relax the requirements to enable drivers to adopt to the program,” Bautista said.

The Transportation chief added the Department of Transportation has offered to hold a dialogue with the driver-associations displeased with the PUVMP “to explore how they can be accommodated into the program.”

Even then, Bautista stood by the program, noting that it “envisions a restructured, modern, well-managed, and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient, and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably.”

To cushion the impact of the modernization, Bautista identified social support programs to aid operators and drivers, including livelihood, skills and entrepreneurship programs.

The “Entsuperneur” Program, for instance, the DOTr said, has benefitted more than 23,000 individuals.

At least 6,000 drivers and operators have been assisted under the program, the DOTr said.