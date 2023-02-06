DOTr Chief Bautista: Body investigating NAIA ‘glitch’ to submit findings to Senate panel on Feb. 15

(Eagle News) — The external body tasked to investigate the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system is set to submit its findings on February 15.

According to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, the report prepared by the body composed of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) will be submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Services.

The committee is conducting its probe in aid of legislation into what the government said was a technical “glitch” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in January.

The “glitch” led to a temporary shutdown of Philippine airspace.

Bautista made the comment during the senators’ inspection of CNS/ATM facilities on Monday.

Senator Grace Poe, panel chair, was quoted as saying in a DOTr statement that the senators were satisfied with the inspection.

“Based on our visit today, we were able to realize that’s it’s really the AVR that hasn’t been replaced since August 2020,” she said in the statement.

Also present during the inspection were Senate President Miguel Zubiri, Senators JV Ejercito, Joel Villanueva and Raffy Tulfo.