DOTr: Active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel at 739 so far

(Eagle News) — Active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel are over 700, recent data on the ongoing mass testing from the Department of Transportation showed.

According to the DOTr, the breakdown of the 739 total active COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 79 active COVID-19 cases

LRT-2: 242 active COVID-19 cases

Metro Rail Transit-3: 204 active COVID-19 cases

Philippine National Railways: 214 active COVID-19 cases

So far, 5,331 rail line personnel have been tested across the different rail lines.

There are 8,277 rail line personnel all in all, the DOTr data showed.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had ordered the mass testing to ensure the safety of the riding public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mass testing is still ongoing.