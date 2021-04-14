DOTr: 787 positive for COVID-19 in ongoing mass testing of rail line personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 700 rail line personnel have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the Department of Transportation-ordered mass testing.

The latest DOTr data showed the 787 total cases recorded so far can be broken down as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 120

Light Rail Transit-2: 251

Metro Rail Transit-3: 208

Philippine National Railways: 208

According to the DOTr, 794 LRT-1 personnel have so far been tested of the 1185 total personnel, 1870 LRT-2 personnel have been tested of the total 1944, 936 MRT-3 personnel have been tested of the total 3284 total MRT-3 personnel, and 1252 PNR personnel have been tested of the total 1829 total PNR personnel.

All those who tested positive, those who are still awaiting test results, those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases, and employees exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19 are in isolation and in quarantine, the DOTr said.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade ordered the mass testing in a bid to ensure the safety of rail line commuters.

“To assist commuters and augment the rail line’s limited operations, the DOTr road sector has deployed additional PUVs along the rail line routes, to ferry those affected passengers to their destination,” the DOTr had said.

The department also noted the free rides for health workers and medical frontliners program, and the free rides for Authorized Persons Outside of their Residences (APORs) on jeepney routes operating under the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Service Contracting Program.