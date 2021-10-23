DOST: VCO decreased virus amount up to 90% in mild COVID; Lagundi, Tawatawa reduced symptoms

(Eagle News) — VCO or Virgin Coconut Oil compounds have decreased the amount of virus in mild COVID cases by as much as 60 to 90 percent in vitro, while clinical trials on Lagundi and TawaTawa have also shown favorable results, according to an official of the Department of Science and Technology.

DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra cited results of the in-vitro study of VCO on mild COVID cases which showed that the VCO compound significantly decreased the virus in mild cases by as much as 90 percent. She also cited the latest findings on the trials on other traditional Philippine herbs, Lagundi and Tawa-Tawa, which are both abundant in the country.

The community trials on VCO in Sta. Rosa, Laguna have also shown that VCO, when taken together with the food given to mild and asymptomatic cases, have reduced symptoms and possibly prevented progression into severe stage among the trial participants.

“Ang nakita dito sa virgin coconut oil noong naggawa sila ng in-vitro study, nakita nila na for mild cases iyong VCO compounds nadi-decrease niya iyong amount ng virus by 60 to 90%,” Usec. Guevarra said in Laging Handa press briefing on Saturday, Oct. 23.

-VCO community trials-

“Doon naman sa community trials natin sa Sta. Rosa, naipakita na para doon sa mga asymptomatic at saka mild cases na nasa quarantine facilities, pinapakita na ‘pag hinalo ‘yung VCO sa kanilang pagkain, iyong mga sintomas ay nari-reduce at posibleng ma-prevent pa iyong progression to severe symptoms,” she explained.

The VCO studies in trial participants in Valenzuela and Muntinlupa are still ongoing, she said. These involved asymptomatic cases, and patients with mild to moderate symptoms who had tested positive for COVID.

-Lagundi, Tawatawa safe and effective for COVID patients-

Guevarra said that the DOST had finished its study involving Lagundi for mild COVID-19 cases, and the results were also favorable.

“So na-conclude ng ating project team na iyong Lagundi safe na gamitin for symptomatic treatment of mild COVID-19 cases, for those without comorbidities,” she said.

The feedback on the use of the herb Tawatawa, commonly used before to treat dengue patients, also showed that it contributed to the disappearance of COVID symptoms among the “mild to moderate” patients who took Tawatawa supplements in three to five days.

“Iyon namang Tawa-Tawa, base sa feedback ng 172 random COVID-19 positive respondents na binigyan ng Tawa-Tawa food supplement – ito ‘yung mga mild to moderate COVID-19 – nakita nila na iyong mga sintomas nitong respondents nagdi-disappear between day 3 to day 5,” Guevarra said.

“Kaya masasabi natin na itong tatlong sinasabi natin na locally available na food supplement at saka locally available na herbal medicine at herbal supplement ay makaka-provide ng symptomatic relief sa COVID-19,” she concluded.

-Other countries expressing interest in PHL studies-

The DOST official also said that because of the success in the studies on VCO, Lagundi and Tawatawa, other countries had become interested and have been making inquiries with the DOST about these.

“Ang dami naming natatanggap na inquiry kasi gusto nilang magkumpara kung ano ‘yung equivalent doon sa kanilang bansa dito sa ating mga halaman,” Guevarra said.

“So we had to exchange scientific names and sila din naman nagbibigay sila sa atin ng mga scientific names na pinu-pursue nila at inaaral din ng ating mga researchers,” she added.

