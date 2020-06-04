DOST starts studies on Tawa-Tawa, Lagundi to speed up recovery of COVID-19 patients

(Eagle News) — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is studying two local medicinal plants — Tawa-Tawa and Lagundi — as possible therapy for COVID-19, aside from virgin coconut oil (VCO).

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that they are currently “trying some natural products that can be therapeutics or can speed up the recovery of our COVID-19 patients.”

He said that Tawa-Tawa and Lagundi are just two of the natural products the DOST is currently testing, at least in two locations.

“I think I have mentioned this before, we’ve been trying VCO. And in two locations, we have started already the formulations that will be tested initially in vitro for our Tawa-Tawa and Lagundi which have been known cures for other viral related diseases,” Dela Peña said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday, June 3.

Tawa-Tawa has been known to help in the treatment of dengue, while lagundi is used in the treatment of cough and to loosen phlegm. It is also known to relieve asthma, and to lower fever due to colds or flu.

-Preparations for vaccine trials, virus studies-

Dela Pena said that the DOST is also preparing for vaccine trials on COVID-19.

“And we are, of course, now doing our negotiations for the collaboration in vaccine trials with at least four institutions, two coming from China and two coming from Chinese Taipei; it can increase to five,” he said.

The DOST chief said that they are also preparing for the setting up of a virology science institute in the country, and have started studied on virology or the study of viruses.

“And of course, we have already started the studies related to virology not necessarily or not exclusively for COVID-19 alone but for other viruses because this is already part of our preparations for the setting up of a virology science institute of the Philippines which we proposed will be created by legislation,” he explained during the Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday.

(Eagle News Service)