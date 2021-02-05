DOST says sites for clinical trial of Janssen vaccine in PHL already being prepared

Number of participants can’t be disclosed yet as part of agreement

(Eagle News) — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said that clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine formulated by Johnson and Johnsons’ Janssen Pharmaceuticals are set to start in the coming weeks.

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that the local government units and hospitals where the clinical trials will be done have already been informed about this.

Initially, the areas where the clinical trials will be done are in Metro Manila.

-Meetings on trial sites already conducted-

Dela Peña said that they have already conducted townhall meetings in these areas to better inform the public about the clinical trials that will happen there.

“Kami naman po ay kumilos na sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng mga townhall meeting doon sa mga site mismo kung saan nandoon ang mga ospital na pagsasagawaan ng clinical trial.” he said on Thursday night, Feb. 5, in an interview with NET25’s “Mata ng Agila” news program.

The meetings were done on Saturday, Jan. 29, and this Monday (Feb. 1 )and Tuesday (Feb. 2)

Dela Peña said that he could not say how many participants were targeted for the clinical trials as this information is part of the non-disclosure agreement.

But he assured that the vaccine manufacturing firm will pay for all costs.

The areas targeted for clinical trials have high incidence of COVID-19 infections.

Aside from Janssen, the Chinese biopharmaceutical firms Clover Biopharma and Sinovac have also been approved for vaccine clinical trials in the country by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(Eagle News Service)