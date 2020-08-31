DOST proposes zoning procedures, standard compensation for PHL COVID vaccine trial volunteers

(Eagle News) – The Department of Science and Technology has recommended zoning procedures for the various COVID-19 vaccine trials that the Philippine will join in efforts to find a solution against the virus pandemic.

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said this as he also revealed another recommendation for a “standard rate” of compensation for Filipinos who will volunteer in the various vaccine clinical trials.

The various vaccine clinical trials that the Philippines will participate in include the World Health Organization Solidarity Trial, the Russian-registered COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and trials for vaccines developed by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dela Peña said that the DOST recommended the zoning procedures so there would be a system to be followed for vaccine clinical trial volunteers.

The standard compensation for volunteers will also prevent certain vaccine trials to have higher compensation packages for volunteers.

“Ngayon, iyon naman pong zoning na iyon ay ni-recommend namin para hindi mag-agawan sa volunteers. So sa isang lugar, dapat isang vaccine lang ang susubukan. At ganoon din naman iyong aming rekumendasyon na magkaroon ng standard compensation,” the DOST chief

said.

Dela Peña clarified that those volunteering for the vaccine trials will only be receiving compensation for the days that they are undergoing the tests.

“Alam po ninyo, ang magbo-volunteer as vaccine trials, hindi naman po suweldo iyon; iyon po ay to compensate para sa araw na mawawala sa kanila. Kung sila ay babakunahan, mawawala na iyong araw na iyon, hindi na sila makakatrabaho, kung ano man ang kita nila ay wala na at saka po ang pamasahe nila ay sasagutin, at saka po iyong meals nila for that day. Iyon lang naman po ang dahilan kung bakit may compensation,” he explained.

He said that the Philippine Health Research Ethics Board will recommend the standard compensation for vaccine clinical trial volunteers.

“Ngayon, ayaw nating mangyari na ang ibang magku-conduct ng vaccine trial ay mag-o-offer ng mas malaki para sa kanila pumunta volunteers. Kaya ang gagawin natin ay magkakaroon tayo ng standard or harmonized way of compensating iyong mga volunteers,” Secretary Dela Peña said.

“Pero iyon po ay hinihintay pa natin at irirekumenda po sa atin ng Philippine Health Research Ethics Board. Iyan pong Ethics Board na iyan ang nagbibigay ng go signal sa lahat ng mga eksperimento involving human beings,” he added.

-Various COVID-19 vaccines up for trial in PHL-

The clinical trials for Russia’s Sputnik V is set to start in October and will involve 1,000 volunteers in the country.

There will also be vaccine clinical trials in Cavite for two pharmaceutical companies — one from the United States and another one from the United Kingdom — which had also developed a vaccine against COVID-19.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, however, did not identify these companies.

The WHO Solidarity Trial, on the other hand, will be done at the Philippine General Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and at the Manila Doctors Hospital, the DOST said.

