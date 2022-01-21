DOST: Lagundi proven effective in relieving symptoms in mild COVID-19 based on latest clinical trial results

Following prescribed dosage is vital, says clinical trial team from UP Manila

(Eagle News) – The use of over-the-counter Lagundi tablets, capsules or syrup for mild COVID-19 cases has been proven effective in improving and relieving mild symptoms, based on the latest clinical trials of the University of the Philippines with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Taken three times a day following the prescribed dosage, the use of the herb Lagundi in capsule or liquid syrup reliever symptoms in mild Covid cases, including loss of smell.

DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said the clinical trials were finished in August with 278 participants.

“Nag-conduct tayo ng clinical trials upang malaman kung iyong Lagundi ay maaaring gamitin bilang herbal medicine na makapagdudulot ng ginhawa sa mga sintomas ng COVID-19.”

“Natapos iyong ating pag-aaral noong August at 278 ang ating mga naging participants; maganda ang naging resulta dahil naibsan ang mga sintomas ng mild COVID-19 cases lalo na iyong pagkawala ng pang-amoy at walang adverse event or incidents kapag ginamit ang Lagundi sa mga mild COVID-19 cases,” Guevarra said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Thursday, January 20.

The suggested dosage is 600 mgs for adults, three times a day for 10 days, using Lagundi capsules or syrup available in pharmacies.

“Following the prescribed dosages is vital to ensure that the treatment using Lagundi will render positive results,” according to the project leader of the Lagundi clinical trials, Dr. Cecilia Maramba-Lazarte.

The Lagundi clinical trials conducted by the University of the Philippines – Manila (UPM) with support from the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) “show that mild COVID-19 patients may take specific dosages of the Lagundi tablet or syrup three times a day for ten days to improve their symptoms.”

“Adult patients may take the 600mg tablet or 5mL of the 600mg syrup thrice daily,” the report on the clinical trial posted by the DOST said.

For children or pediatric patients, the dosage would vary depending on their age range. The 300mg syrup may be taken thrice daily by children, following the suggested dosage per intake: 2.5 to 5mL for ages 2 to 4, 5mL for ages 4 to 6, and 7.5 to 10mL for ages 6 to 12. Teens aged 12 and older may also take the 600 mg tablet thrice a day.

“Following these guidelines, the use of the medicine may alleviate mild COVID-19 symptoms, especially the loss of sense of smell for patients,” it said.

“Our team conducted this study because we want to help our patients in battling COVID-19,” Dr. Maramba-Lazarte said. “We hope that everyone who will use the Lagundi syrup and tablet will adhere to these evidence-based guidelines for best results.”

Both the Lagundi syrup and tablet are considered to be over-the-counter medicines. However patients are still advised to take precautions in using the products and avoid over-dosage.

“During treatment, the research team also recommends that patients continue to consult with healthcare professionals, isolate, and monitor vital signs,” the DOST said.

Lagundi, scientific name Vitex negundo , is widely known as a natural cough remedy.

(Eagle News Service)