Doria-Velarde appointed acting member of Pag-Ibig Board of Trustees

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Maria Lourdes D. Doria-Velarde as acting member of the Board of Trustees of the Home Development Fund (Pag-Ibig).

The Presidential Communications Office said she will represent the private sector.

She replaced Mylah Roque, the wife of former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the PCO said.

According to the PCO, Doria-Velarde served as deputy general manager for administration of Duty Free Philippines.

She was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Pilipino Foundation and the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp.