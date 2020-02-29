Domestic worker is 2nd Filipino COVID-19 case in Singapore; first case discharged from hospital after recovery

(Eagle News) – Singapore’s Ministry of Health on Saturday, Feb. 29, reported that a 41-year old Filipina domestic worker is among the four new confirmed cases it had of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Filipina infected with COVID-19 is a domestic worker of a 61-year old male Singaporean citizen who was found to also be infected with the virus and is presently confined in an isolation room at ng Ng Teng Fond General Hospital (NTFGH) in Singapore.

The health ministry of Singapore said that the Filipina’s employer’s infection was linked to an earlier COVID-19 case linked to the Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore’s largest e-learning company which holds office at Science Park Road.

The 41-year old Filipina is the second Filipino citizen to have a confirmed COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

-First PHL citizen to contract virus now discharged from hospital-

The first Filipino COVID-19 case, a 41 year old male permanent resident of Singapore, was recently discharged from the hospital after recovering the infection. The Filipino’s identity was not revealed, but was only referred to as Case No. 89 by the Ministry of Health.

The 41-year old Filipina who was now recently admitted at the hospital for COVID-19 is now at the isolation room at the NTFGH, the same hospital where her employer was also being treated in an isolation room.

The 41-year old Filipina domestic worker is referred to as Case 102 by the health ministry, while her employer is Case 101.

They were both confirmed to have the infection Saturday morning, Feb. 29.

“Case 102 is a 41 year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo. She is Case 101’s foreign domestic worker. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 29 February morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NTFGH,” the Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Their cases are considered local transmissions of the disease.

Singapore currently has 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 72 have so far fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

“Of the 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit,” the health ministry said.