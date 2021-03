HONG KONG, China (AFP) — The dollar broke through the 110 yen barrier Tuesday for the first time in a year as optimism about the global economic outlook and rising US bond yields see investors turn away from the safe haven Japanese unit.

The greenback hit 110.18 yen in afternoon trade as investors grow increasingly confident that world growth will pick up pace this year thanks to huge stimulus spending, particularly by the United States.

© Agence France-Presse