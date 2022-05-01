DOLE: Over 100k jobs up for grabs on Labor Day, including around 47k overseas jobs

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment said that over 100,000 jobs are available on May 1, 2022, including 47,142 overseas jobs as the country observes the 120th Labor Day.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said 134,287 local and overseas employment opportunities are up for grabs in the face-to-face Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Job and Business Fairs to be participated by 900 employers nationwide.

Bello said that various employers are participating in the May 1 job fairs as a “testament to the fruition of the government’s efforts at employment recovery that was heavily impacted by the pandemic.”

“This job fair is one of the employment recovery strategies to restart economic activities, restore consumer and business confidence, upgrade and retool the workforce, and facilitate labor market access,” the country’s labor chief said.

Most of the vacancies in the 26 job fair sites are in the manufacturing, business process outsourcing, and retail/sales industries.

Those looking for local employment may take advantage of the 87,145 jobs for production operators/machine operators, customer service representatives, collection specialists, retail/sales agents/promodisers, and sewers to be offered by 882 employers.

-Overseas jobs offered by 81 recruitment agencies-

Included in the job fair are 47,142 overseas jobs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore that will be offered by 81 recruitment agencies.

The top overseas vacancies are for nurse/nurse aide; carpenter, foreman, and welder; food server; household service worker; and auditor.

-Job fair sites set up nationwide-

Bello said that the main job fair site on May 1 is at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga, where over 10,000 jobs will be offered by 90 employers.

Most of the vacancies are for production operators, skilled sewers, customer service representatives, production helpers, call center agents, helpers, staff nurse, and collections specialists.

Other job fair sites on May 1 are in the following regions:

National Capital Region – Arroceros Forest Park, Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region – Baguio Convention Center

Ilocos Region – 3F MMX Center, Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Tagudin Farmers Center, Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; Robinsons Place Ilocos, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

Cagayan Valley Region – Robinsons Place Santiago City, Isabela

CALABARZON – St. Thomas Academy Gymnasium, Poblacion 3, Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Vista Mall, San Agustin, Dasmariñas, Cavite; Camp Vicente Lim, Brgy. Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna; Pacific Mall, ML Tagarao St., Brgy 3, Lucena City, Quezon; and Ynares Event Center Capitol Grounds, Antipolo City, Rizal

MIMAROPA – Robinsons Place, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Bicol Region – Robinsons Place, Naga City, Albay

Jobseekers may also visit SM City Iloilo in Western Visayas; Trade Hall, SM City Cebu, Juan Luna Ave. Ext., Cebu City and Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Capitol Area, Dumaguete City in Central Visayas; and Robinsons North Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas.

In Mindanao, the job fair sites are in the following regions:

Zamboanga Peninsula – East Wing, Ground Floor, KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Zamboanga City;

Davao Region – 3F Activity Area NCCC Mall Buhangin, Davao City and 4F Activity Area, NCCC Mall, Tagum City;

SOCCSKSARGEN – KCC Events Center, KCC Mall of Marbel, Koronadal City

CARAGA – Robinsons Place Butuan

Bello said that the job fairs held before May 1 were in Cagayan De Oro on April 28 and in Panabo City on April 29.

Another job fair will be held at the Parañaque City Hall Grounds on May 4.

Acoording to the DOLE, the theme of the 2022 Labor Day Celebration is “Matatag na Manggagawa, Matatag na Bansa!”

(Eagle News Service)