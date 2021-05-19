DOJ: Religious gatherings in NCR Plus areas up to 30% of venue capacity if allowed by LGUs

Guevarra clarifies allowable limit after oversight on “GCQ with heightened restrictions” guidelines

(Eagle News) — Religious gatherings in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which are currently under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions protocol could be expanded up to 30 percent of a venue’s seating capacity if the local government in the area will allow it.

This was the clarification made by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra after the Department of Justice noticed that the qualification on the 30 percent allowable maximum depending on the discretion of the local government unit (LGUs) as far as religious gatherings are concerned had been overlooked in the previous announcement.

The earlier announcement said that religious gatherings can only be held up to only 10 percent of a venue’s capacity in the NCR (National Capital Region) Plus areas.

-Plain oversight-

“It was just a case of plain oversight, I believe,” Guevarra told media on Tuesday.

“Certain church groups and even the NCR mayors have noted this, so the TWG (technical working group) of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) will review the resolution and submit its recommendation. I believe that this oversight will promptly be rectified,” he added.

In GCQ areas, religious gatherings are still up to a 30 percent maximum of a venue’s capacity, and up to 50 percent in areas under the modified GCQ protocol.

Areas under GCQ are Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Abra in the Cordillera region; Cagayan province, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya in the Cagayan Valley region; Batangas and Quezon in Calabarzon; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Iligan City, Isabela; Davao City; and Lanao del Sur province.

In all community quarantine protocols, adherence to minimum health protocols is a requirement amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)