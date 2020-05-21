DOJ: Initial 117 PDLs eligible for parole

(Eagle News)–Over 100 persons deprived of liberty are eligible for parole.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said according to information from the Board of Pardons and Parole, the initial batch of 117 PDLs were confirmed eligible under the Interim Guidelines for Parole and Executive Clemency.

He said another 424 are “deemed possibly eligible for parole” but are awaiting clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation before their eligibility is confirmed.

The results, he said, are based on the BPP’s assessment of 600 carpetas from the Bureau of Corrections.

According to Perete, the procedure for the grant of parole and executive clemency to PDLs who are elderly and sick and therefore the most vulnerable to CoVid-19 has been simplified.

“The guidelines reduced the documentary requirements for parole and clemency application from a maximum of sixteen (16) documents to just three (3),” he said.

He said PDLs who could be released on parole or executive clemency under the guidelines only need to submit clearances of no pending cases and of no Appeal from the court, and clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation.

PDLs who committed heinous crimes or were involved in cases relating to illegal drugs do not benefit from the guidelines.

Perete said those classified as high risk by the Bureau of Corrections do not benefit from the same either.

He said the BPP is set to receive a new batch of carpetas for evaluation this week.