DOH welcomes FDA amended EUA for Pfizer allowing its use for 12-15 years old

But DOH Usec Vergeire says adult priority groups to first be given Pfizer doses

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) welcomed the decision of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to amend the emergency use authorization given to Pfizer vaccine so it could be given to 12 to 15 years old.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Pfizer vaccines could be given to adolescents or teenagers once more vaccine supplies have come in. For now, she said that the adult priority groups from A1 to A5, would be given the vaccine doses.

“Due to limited vaccine supply, our vaccination strategy remains the same — prioritize the vulnerable and adhere to our prioritization framework,” the DOH official said.

“The general consensus of our vaccine experts is to revisit pediatric and adolescent vaccination once our vaccine supply has stabilized,” Vergeire explained.

The FDA revised or amended its EUA earlier given to Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, particularly the age group for which the vaccines can be administered to. On Jan. 14, when it issued its EUA for Pfizer, it indicated that the doses can be given to 16 years old and above.

On May 28, the FDA revised this, setting the minimum age to 12 years old.

This was after the United States approval to use the Pfizer doses for the same age group.

FDA Director Eric Domingo on May 27 said that the FDA decided to amend the EUA for Pfizer after the favorable recommendation of the Philippine vaccine experts which studied the issue. The next day, on May 28, the FDA released its amended EUA.

(Eagle News Service)