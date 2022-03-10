DOH urges Filipinos to complete Covid jabs, get booster shots during March 10-12 nat’l vaccination days

PHL targets to administer 1.8 million vaccine doses in 4th phase of nat’l vaccination

(Eagle News) – Philippine health officials urged Filipinos who have not yet been vaccinated or who have not yet received their booster shots to go to the various vaccination sites to get their Covid-19 jabs, from March 10 to 12, the fourth phase of the country’s “National Vaccination” campaign.

The Philippines is targeting to vaccinate 1.8 million more Filipinos for Part 4 of the National Vaccination days.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed to the public to take advantage of the national vaccination days to get their Covid-19 jabs even though the country is experiencing a decrease in virus cases.

“Ako po ay muling nananawagan sa atin pong mga kababayan: Tara na po, magpabakuna na po tayo. Samantalahin na po natin itong programa ng ating national and local governments,” he said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Thursday, March 10.

“Ito po ay talagang nakakapagbigay ng proteksyon para sa inyo, para sa inyo pong mahal sa buhay, para po sa inyong mga kamag-anak, para po sa inyong mga kaibigan, kamag-aral, ka-opisina ay kinakailangan po na pagkaisahan po natin na maabot ang ating pinupuntiryang otsenta porsiyento ng ating populasyon,” he said.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje admitted that the Philippines seemed to have reached the vaccination saturation point as reason for the recent decrease in vaccination turnout.

-71 percent of PHL target population already vaccinated-

The country has so far vaccinated 71 percent of its target population.

As of March 9, there are already 64 million Filipinos who have been fully vaccinated.

The country has already administered a total of 137 million vaccine doses.

The government targets to fully vaccinate at least 90 million Filipinos by end of June this year.

Duque said that for this fourth phase of the national vaccination days, they are prioritizing the A2 sector or the elderly. They are also targeting regions with low vaccine coverage, namely Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Region 7 or Central Visayas, Region 12 or SOCCSKSARGEN, and Region 4-B or MIMAROPA region.

The country has so far received more than 233 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

(Eagle News Service)