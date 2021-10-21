DOH to wait for WHO recommendation on booster dose expected to be released by November

Duque says immunocompromised to be prioritized for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health (DOH) said that it would still have to wait for the recommendation from the World Health Organizaton (WHO) before they could start giving booster shots to the population.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the vaccine supply is no longer an issue.

What is the DOH is waiting for is the recommendation of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) which could be released by November.

‘Hinihintay natin ang WHO definitive recommendation by third week of November,” Duque said in an interview over the NET25-Radyo Agila program A.S.P.N hosted by Ali Sotto and Pat Daza on Thursday, Oct. 21.

He said that he was aware of the sentiments of health care workers but said that the DOH has to wait for the WHO SAGE recommendation since this would assess even the effectivity of the booster dose.

Duque explained that there are two issues involved in this — the booster shot for the general population who had already been vaccinated; and the third dose of the same vaccine used in the previous vaccination of the immunocompromised individual.

The health chief said that by the time that the WHO SAGE recommendation comes out by November, those who need the third dose of the vaccine would be immediately be given the needed additional dose.

Duque during the A.S.P.N. interview said that if the first dose was given in March, and the second dose was in April, the subsequent third dose in November would not be too late.

“Tamang tama lang by November, pag nakapagdesiyon na tayo batay sa recommendation ng mga experts at WHO. Palagay ko hindi naman malaki or substantial yung waiting time of about a few weeks,” he told ASPN.

-Difference between booster and third dose-

Duque also explained the difference between a booster dose and a third dose. “Yung booster dose, iba sa third dose.”

He said that technically, the booster dose is given to a person who already had the full dose and had achieved sufficient immune response.

“Technically yung booster dose binibigay mo sa isang tao na normal walang problema sa immune system. Nung natanggap na yung bakuna nya, nakalikha ng sapat na protection, Nakamit na niya yung sufficient level of protection.”

“Yung 3rd dose ibibigay mo doon sa mga tao na they never reached that required level of antibody protection,” he said.

Duque said that the DOH would be prioritizing giving the third dose first to the immuno-compromised such as those with cancer, or HIV AIDS since these people would not be able to mount sufficient antibody protection.

He said that these immunocompromised individuals do not need to be tested anymore for antibodies. They will be given the third dose of the vaccine, and a doctor’s certification that they are immunocompromised is enough.

