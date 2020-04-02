DOH starts distributing 15k sets of PPEs to various hospitals, says 985,000 PPE sets due to arrive April 6-24

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said it has started to deliver 15,000 sets of Personel Protection Equipment (PPE) that arrived on Wednesday, April 1, to six of its referral hospitals.

This is the first batch of 1 million PPE sets that the government has bought for P1.8 billion.

Initially, the following COVID-19 referral hospitals were given their PPEs.

These are the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), San Lazaro Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP), Philippine General Hospital (PGH), Dr.

Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center (AFPMC).

DOH said that the remaining 985,000 PPEs are due for delivery on April 6 to 24.

Duque said that the DOH has also distributed some additional commodities and supplies to 15 medical centers in various regions.

Some of the new referral hospitals of the DOH have also started to accept COVID-19 patients, Duque said. These are the Lung Center of the Philippines and the Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

The Quezon Institute will also start accepting coronavirus patients starting Monday, April 6.

Duque said he visited these facilities on Thursday.

He assured that the DOH will provide the needed PPEs of various hospitals helping them in the fight against COVID-19.

He also expressed his condolences for the health care workers who had died while fighting in the frontlines against COVID-19.

Duque also thanked all the private individuals and corporations which have been helping the DOH and other health care facilities and workers.

