DOH says COVID-19 deaths now at 11, while confirmed cases climb to 140

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health announced the death of three coronavirus patients, bringing the country’s COVID-19 fatalities to 11.

This came about as the DOH also reported that coronavirus cases in the county has climbed to 140 on Sunday, March 15, after the addition of 29 new cases in the country.

The three COVID-19 deaths are a 64-year old Negros Oriental town councilor (patient no. 39); an 86-year old American resident of Marikina City referred to as patient no. 9, and a 40-year old resident from Pasig City who is also referred to as patient no. 54.

The Negros Oriental town councilor died on Sunday at around 11 a.m., succumbing to complications. The provincial government’s Public Information Office, which also confirmed the fatality, said that he was “immunocompromised” as he had undergone a kidney transplant before.

The 86-year old American resident of Marikina City had pre-existing hypertension. He had a history of travel to the U.S. and South Korea,and is the husband of another COVID-19 patient. He was admitted at the Medical City. His first onset of symptoms happened on March 1, and he was tested positive for the virus on March 8.

The 40-year old resident of Pasig City (patient no. 54) also had exhibited symptoms on March 1. He was admitted to the hospital on March 10 and tested positive on March 12.

On Saturday, March 14, the Department of Health said that there were eight deaths due to the virus.

Among them was a 54-year old patient from Lanao del Sur who is considered the country’s first coronavirus case in Mindanao.

The DOH, meanwhile, has yet to give details on the 29 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the department announced 47 additional coronavirus cases, representing the biggest single-day virus count so far in the country.

The rise in deaths and cases on Sunday came amid the start of a Metro Manila-wide curfew and community quarantine meant to limit travel to and from the Philippine capital.