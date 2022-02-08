DOH reports lowest new Covid-19 cases this year at 3,574; total active cases down to 105,550

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 3,574 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest record of new virus cases this year as the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped further to 16.3 percent.

There were also more new recoveries at 14,644 and 83 new Covid fatalities on Tuesday, February 8.

This brought the number of total active cases to 105,550 or 2.9 percent of the total confirmed cases of 3,619,633 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Total recoveries have reached 3,459,462 or 95.6 percent of total Covid-19 cases in the country.

Most or 95.5 percent of the active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic. The following is the breakdown of these cases as of Tuesday: 96,722 mild cases; 4,052 asymptomatic cases; 1,446 severe cases; and 316 critical cases.

Health care utilization rate also remained low in both in Metro Manila and nationwide.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier announced that the country is now under moderate risk from high risk due to the continuing drop in Covid-19 cases and the health care utilization rate.

