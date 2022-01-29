DOH reports less new Covid-19 cases at 17,382, and more recoveries at 35,382

Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 33.3 percent

(Eagle News) – The Philippines posted 17,382 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, January 29, which were less than the previous day’s 18,638.

There were also higher new recoveries at 35,382, or more than double the number of new cases today.

The improving numbers contributed to a decrease in the total number of Covid-19 active cases – 213,587 from Friday’s 231,658.

The number of total active cases is also 6.1 percent of the 3,528,796 total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Total recoveries reached 3,261,338 or 92.4 percent of total Covid-19 cases.

There were 70 new Covid deaths reported on Saturday bringing the total fatalities to 58,371 or 1.53 percent of total Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate continued to drop at 33.3 percent. The positivity rate has been decreasing since January 22.

The Omicron sublineage BA.2 or the “stealth Omicron” is said to be the predominant Covid-19 variant in the country based on the latest genome sequencing results of the UP-Philippine Genome Center.

