DOH reports 3,694 new COVID cases; PHL total active cases now below 50k

Total Covid recoveries now over 2.68 million

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health recorded 3,694 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 28, bringing down the total active cases to just 49,835.

This is the first time in over three months that total active cases were below 50,000. The last time that this happened was on July 21 this year. The same number of below 50,000 was also registered last year before the surge due to new COVID variants.

The percentage of still active cases went further down to just 1.8 percent on Thursday, the lowest so far this year, and one of the lowest since the pandemic began.

-More recoveries than new cases-

The total number of recoveries hit more than 2.68 million on Thursday, bringing the percentage of recoveries to 96.7 percent compared to total COVID cases. New recoveries reported on Thursday were 3,924. This means there were more recoveries than new COVID cases.

There were, however, 227 new deaths reported, bringing the total COVID fatalities to 42,575, or 1.53 percent compared to total COVID cases since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday was also at 8.6 percent.

Moreover, the hospital care utilization rate also continued its downtrend nationwide and in Metro Manila which is now considered a “low-risk” area for COVID-19.

