DOH reports highest percentage of COVID recoveries in the last 2 months

PHL active COVID cases also decrease to 6.2 percent; over 5k new cases reported on Tuesday lowest single-day case since March 18

(Eagle News) – The country logged the highest percentage of recovered patients compared to the total number of COVID-19 cases in the last two months. The recorded percentage of recoveries at 92.2 percent is the highest so far since March 1 when the country recorded a percentage of 92.4 percent.

Total recoveries as of Tuesday reached 984,210 (92.2 percent of total cases) after 9,028 new recoveries were added.

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, May 4, were only 5,683, the lowest daily number since March 18 when the country logged over 5,200 cases.

The active cases of 66,060 as of Tuesday were 6.2 percent of total COVID-19 cases in the country. This is the lowest percentage of active cases in almost two months. The last time that there was a lower percentage of active cases was on March 7 when the percentage of active cases was at 6.1 percent.

As of May 4, the percentage of deaths was at 1.65 percent compared to total cases. New COVID-19 deaths added for Tuesday reached 97.

Total COVID-19 cases in the country as of Tuesday, May 4, reached 1,067,892.

On Monday night, May 3, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that although the number of new COVID-19 cases were decreasing, this was still a far cry from the COVID-19 situation in the country in the first two months of the year. From January 31 to February 6, the average daily attack rate was only three cases per 100,000 of the population.

(Eagle News Service)