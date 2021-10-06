DOH reports 9,055 new cases, the first time in about 2 months that new cases are below 10k

Percentage of active cases at 3.9 percent, one of lowest this year

(Eagle News) – New COVID-19 cases in the country as of Tuesday, Oct. 5, reached 9,055, the fourth straight day that new cases have been declining, according to Department of Health data.

This is also the first time in about two months that new COVID cases reported were less than 10,000. The last time that new cases were below 10,000 happened on Aug. 10, or exactly 8 weeks ago, when new cases reported were 8,560.

The percentage of active cases on Tuesday, Oct. 5, have also gone down to 3.9 percent, one of the lowest so far this year. Total active cases went down to 103,077 from the previous day’s 106,160, as more cases recovered, 12,134.

Total recoveries have in fact increased to 2,471,165 or 94.6 percent of the 2,613,070 total COVID-19 cases.

There were, however, no deaths reported on Tuesday by the DOH. Total COVID fatalities remain at 38,828.

COVID-19 positivity rate also went down to 19.3 percent out of 41,673 tests down.

Meanwhile, majority of the active cases, 90.2 percent, are still either mild or asymptomatic.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the new active cases reported were 10,748, and on Sunday, Oct. 3, the new cases reached 13,273. On Oct. 2, the new cases reported were 14,786, while on Oct. 1, new cases were 15,566.

However, ICU bed utilization rate is still high-risk at 72 percent both in Metro Manila and nationwide.

(Eagle News Service)