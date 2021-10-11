DOH reports 8,292 new COVID cases, lowest in over two months

Total active cases dip below 100k for 2nd straight day

(Eagle News)—The Philippines recorded 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in more than two months, as health officials confirmed the decline in those turning positive for the virus.

The last time that new COVID-19 cases were lower than this was on Aug. 5 when new cases reached 8,127

The Department of Health said that active COVID-19 cases are 98,894 as of Monday, Oct. 11. This is the second day that active cases dipped below 100,000 since Aug. 14. Yesterday, Sunday, Oct. 10, the total active cases were even lower at 90,927 largely because of the huge number of COVID-19 recoveries at 27,727.

New recoveries recorded today were, however, much lower at only 302.

There were also 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday, Oct. 11.

Total COVID-19 cases, including recoveries, as of Monday reached 2,674,814. Most of these, at 94.8 percent, are recoveries, at 2,536,260.

The positivity rate for those who got COVID-19 tests also decreased to 16. 5 percent.

-Increase in moderate cases-

While majority of active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic at 89.4 percent, this is lower compared to the first few days of the month where the percentage hovered around 93 percent.

The decrease in mild and asymptomatic cases since Oct. 1 was mostly because of the increase in moderate cases. At the start of October, the moderate cases stood at 3.97 percent. On Monday, Oct. 11, moderate cases reached 6.14 percent.

(Eagle News Service)