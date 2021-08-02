DOH reports 8,167 new COVID infections bringing total PHL cases to over 1.6M

PHL records over 8k cases for four straight day

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) said there were 8,167 new cases of COVID-19 added on Monday, Aug. 2, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far at 1,605,762.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases per day reached more than 8,000.

The positivity rate also rose to 15.7 percent, as the highly transmissible Delta variant has entered the country and local transmission has been confirmed.

So far, the total active cases are at 3.9 percent of total COVID-19 cases, or equivalent to 62,615. About 95.2 percent of the active cases are still mild or asymptomatic.

The number of recoveries were still higher than the number of those infected. The new recoveries were 9,095, bringing the number of total recoveries to 1,515,054. This represents 94.4 percent of total cases.

The additional deaths, on the other hand, were 77, bringing total COVID-19 fatalities to 28,093 or 1.75 percent of total cases. At least nine of these deaths were Delta variant cases.

(Eagle News Service)