DOH reports 7,772 new COVID cases, 156 new deaths

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, Oct. 16, added 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day that new cases were below 8,000.

Total active cases stood at 85,048 or 3.1 percent of the total COVID-19 cases of over 2.7 million since the pandemic began. Most of the COVID-19 cases have recovered at 95.4 percent or 2,587,881.

New recoveries were only 1,634. This is much fewer than Friday’s 13,363.

New deaths, on the other hand, were 156. On Friday, Oct. 15, new virus fatalities were 203. Total COVID deaths as of Saturday, Oct. 16, reached 40.580.

New COVID cases first went down to the 7,000 plus level on Wdnesday Oct. 13, when new cases reported were 7,181. The following day, Oct. 14, the new cases hit 7,835; and the next day, Friday, Oct. 15, the new cases were 7,625.

The DOH also noted continuing decrease in the COVID positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID tests turning positive. The positivity rate on Saturday was at 13 percent, much lower than Friday’s 14.9 percent.



