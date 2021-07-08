DOH reports 5,484 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,455,585 on Thursday, July 8, after the Department of Health reported 5,484 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of these cases, 49036 were active.

Of these, 90.9 percent were mild, 3.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 1.62 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1380899 including the additional 3925 ones.

The death toll is now at 25650 including the additional 191 deaths.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta COVID-19 variant could be the dominant COVID-19 variant globally due to its increased transmissibility.

Only recently, however, researchers have been fearing another variant, the Lambda variant first detected in Peru, could be even more transmissible.

The DOH has clarified, however, that the Lambda variant had not yet been detected in the country.

It said there were so far no local cases of the Delta variant in the Philippines.