COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 3,870, says DOH; deaths climb to 182, recoveries to 96

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) said that 106 new cases were added to the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 3,870.

This is the second consecutive day that only over 100 new cases were added to the list as the DOH continued to hope that the enhanced community quarantine, combined with strategic mass testing and treatment and isolation of cases, would slow down the virus infections in the country.

Yesterday, April 7, the added cases were 104.

There were also five new deaths added to the number of COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total deaths to 182, as of 4 p.m., April 8.

The number of recoveries also rose to 96 with the addition of 12 patients recovering from the virus.

Dr. Beverly Ho, special assistant to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, said that the number of deaths being more than the number of recoveries is not surprising since the recovery period for COVID-19 cases takes about two weeks for mild cases, and up to three weeks for more serious cases.

Majority of COVID-19 cases in the country are male and from the elderly sector, she said.

Smoking and vaping also contribute to the weakening of the immune system, so it is better for smokers and vapers to stop the habit, Ho added.