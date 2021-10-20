DOH reports 3,656 new cases, lowest in 3 months, but moderate Covid cases increasing

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported only 3,656 new COVID cases on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the lowest so far in the last three months.

The last time that the number of cases was lower than this was on July 13 when new cases reporyed were

The DOH also recorded only five deaths but said that this was due to technical issues with its COVID Kaya system. This is also the reason why there were only 228 recoveries reported.

“The low number of reported recoveries and deaths today are due to technical issues with COVIDKaya. Additional recoveries and deaths shall be reflected in the case bulletin in the following days. Rest assured that the DICT is currently addressing these issues,” the

DOH said in a post on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

So far, total active cases are 67,061 (2.5 percent of total cases), while total recoveries reached 2,627,331 (96.1 percent). Total Covid deaths on the other hand are 40,977 (1.5 percent of total cases).

Total Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began were 2,735,369.

-Increasing number of moderate cases-

Majority of the active cases, 84.7 percent, are still mild or asymptomatic. This percentage, however, is much lower than the 93 percent at the start of the month.

The decreasing percentage could be attributed to the increasing number of moderate cases. On Oct. 1, moderate cases were 3.97 percent , while on Wednesday, the percentage increased to 8.69 percent.

The positivity rate , however, had gone down to 11.6 percent from 21.3 percent at the start of the month.

The ICU utilization rate in Metro Manila had also gone down to 53 percent from 75 percent at the start of the month; and nationwide, 59 percent nationwide as of Oct. 20 from 73 percent at the start of the month.

(Eagle News Service)