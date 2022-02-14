DOH reports 2,730 new Covid cases, lowest this year; 164 new deaths include late reports since July 2021

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 2,730 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, February 14, the lowest recorded since December 30 last year.

The DOH also reported 7,456 new recoveries and 164 new Covid-deaths, The increase in the number of fatalities was mostly due to late reporting of cases.

In fact, some of the deaths reported were from cases that occurred since July last year.

“Of the 164 deaths, 86 occurred in February 2022 (52%), 52 in January 2022 (32%), 6 in December 2021 (4%), 2 in November 2021 (1%), 6 in October 2021 (4%), 8 in September 2021 (5%), 2 in August 2021 (1%), and 2 in July 2021 (1%) due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya. This issue is currently being coordinated with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Units to ensure information is up to date,” the DOH said.

The total active cases as of Monday, February 14, dropped to 76,609 or 2.1 percent of total confirmed cases which already reached 3,639,942.

The total Covid recoveries reached 3,508,239 or 96.4 percent of total Covid-19 cases. The number on Monday of 7,456 new recoveries compared to the 2,730 new cases is the 17th straight day that number of new recoveries exceeded the number of new cases.

Meanwhile, the total Covid deaths reached 55,094 as of Monday, February 14, or 1.51 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The health care utilization rate in both Metro Manila and nationwide continue to be at low-risk classification.

The Covid-19 positivity rate has also gone down to 10.7 percent on Monday, February 14, from 11.7 percent on Sunday, February 13.

(Eagle News Service)