DOH reports 2,232 new cases, 3,010 new recoveries; 3rd straight week that recoveries exceeded new cases

9.1 positivity rate, lowest so far this year

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 2,232 new Covid-19 cases and 3,010 new recoveries on Friday, February 18, the 21st straight day that new recoveries exceeded new cases.

The total active Covid cases as of Friday were down to 65,796 or 1.8 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The positivity rate is also down to 9.1 percent out of the 29,812 tested for Covid-19. This is the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate for this year.

Of the total active cases, 93 percent are mild and asymptomatic cases.

Here are the breakdown of the cases: 60,252 are mild; 2,869 are moderate; 1,422 are severe; 946 are asymptomatic; and 307 are critical cases.

There were 3,010 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,527,720 or 96.7 percent of total confirmed Covid cases.

There were 79 new deaths bringing the total to 55,409 or 1.52 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases which reached 3,648,925 cases as of Friday, February 18.

The daily recoveries have exceeded daily new cases for the last three weeks. The last time that there were more new cases than recoveries was last January 28 when there were 18,638 new Covid cases and only 13,106 new recoveries. A day later, more recoveries were reported, surging to 35,832 while new cases were only 17,382 new cases.

