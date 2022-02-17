DOH reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 107 more deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,646,793 on Thursday, Feb. 17, after the Department of Health reported 2196 other cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 66588 were active.

Of these, 1090 were asymptomatic, 60848 were mild, 2913 were moderate, 11428 were severe, and 309 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3,524,875 with the additional 4409 recoveries.

Over 100, or 107, more deaths were reported, pushing the total COVID-19 deaths to 55330.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The OCTA research group has said 632 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Metro Manila on Wednesday, Feb. 16.