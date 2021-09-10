DOH reports 17,964 new COVID cases pushing total active infections to 175,470

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 17,964 new cases on Friday, Sept. 10, bringing the total active cases to 175,470.

Because of the additional cases, the active cases now comprise eight percent of total confirmed COVID-19 cases which reached 2,179,770.

The eight percent active cases is the highest percentage of active cases in over four months or since April 24 when the percentage of active cases stood at nine percent.

The new recoveries reported were 9,067, pushing the total to 1,969,401, or 90.3 percent of total cases.

However, there were 168 new deaths reported on Friday. Total COVID fatatilities were 34,899 as of Friday, Sept. 10. This is 1.60 percent of total COVID cases.

Most, or 95.6 percent, of the COVID cases are either mild or asymptomatic.

The positivity rate is still high at 28.9 percent, the second highest for the country.

The country had the highest positivity rate on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 29.4 percent. That same day, new COVID cases recorded were 22,820, a new record-high.



