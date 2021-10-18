DOH reports 1,509 kids aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities vaccinated as of Oct. 16

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health said it has vaccinated a total of 1,509 children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities as of 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that so far, the pediatric vaccination had been conducted “very smoothly.” There were rarely any untoward events based on the details reported to the DOH.

Adverse events reported so far were four. One was a child whose blood pressure rose after vaccination, but stabilized after two hours.

Another experienced “allergic reaction” but was managed. “Nag-resolve later yung allergies,” Vergeire said.

Two other minors experienced “stress-related” symptoms because of anxiety during the vaccination yet.

“We caution all of you. It’s not official yet,” the DOH official said in an online briefing on Monday, Oct. 18.

Vergeire said that they still have to input these reports into the system of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The pediatric A3 vaccination will be expanded to all cities in Metro Manila starting Friday, Oct. 22.

(Eagle News Service)