DOH reports 14,286 new COVID cases, 130 new deaths

ICU bed utilization in Metro Manila, nationwide remain at high-risk

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health added 14,286 new COVID-19 cases and 130 new COVID deaths on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Total COVID-19 cases already reached 2,549,966, but only 5.4 percent of these remain active cases at 138,294. Most of these have already recovered, or 93.1 percent or 2,373,378.

Total COVID deaths reached 38,294 or just 1.5 percent of total cases, with the addition of the 130 new fatalities,

Only four COVID labs failed to submit their data to the DOH.

So far, majority of the active cases (93.1 percent) are either mild or asymptomatic. The DOH said 77.7 percent of the active cases are mild, while 15.8 percent are asymptomatic. About 2 percent are severe cases, and only 0.9 percent are critical cases. Moderate cases are 3.72 percent of the active cases.

The ICU bed utilization rate remain at a high-risk level nationwide at 74 percent, and in Metro Manila at 75 percent.

The DOH said that this data that it released on Sept. 30 were based on the reports it received from COVID-19 as of Sept. 28.

(Eagle News Service)